Tollywood celebrities wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra!

Tollywood celebrities: Dussehra, which marks the victory of good over evil, has brought the much-needed cheer and change from the gloomy days of past few months, both due to Covid pandemic and floods. The occasion marks the end of the nine-day long celebration of navratras and ushers in celebrations all over the country. The Hans India has caught up with celebs who are ardently wishing everyone happy and prosperous days. Here is what they say to us…

Nothing is permanent including these difficulties in this pandemic. I hope this Vijayadashmi presents peace, prosperity and a happy life to all the ones who lost it in the pandemic and good luck and all the success to everyone. Requesting everyone to follow safety norms, my hearty wishes on Vijayadashmi to one and all" – Allu Arjun

Vijayadashmi is a festival where we fight good over evil and it's time for celebration again. We are facing difficulties, let us continue the same true spirit and win rest of 2020. Happy and Safe Dussehra to one and all – Vijaya Deverakonda

These are difficult times, hoping that the festival will be the beginning of victory of will power, victory of hard work and victory in everything for everyone. Vijayadashmi in 2020 is a year when this festival means a lot more than anyone in the year – Shriya Saran

Shubha durga poojo subecha, Thank you everyone for the love you all shower on me and I am loved n blessed to experience the act of placing durga matha idols across India to offer special prayers for Vijayadashami and an idol which represents migrant labours and their efforts has touched my heart too deep. May all worries go away and lets fight good over evil this Vijayadashmi, Happy Vijayadashmi everyone and may god bless everyone – Sonu Sood

Vijayadashmi is all about fight over the evil and I hope from this auspicious day, rest of 2020 to be fruitful for everyone. My special wishes and thanks to doctors and scientists working on vaccines and I hope the bad of 2020 ends in 2020. God bless you all, I am happy to announce that my next two projects are set to begin shortly. Have a happy and safe Vijayadhashmi – Tanishq Reddy

This 2020 has changed a lot of lives and has been very tough on everyone but it is time to inch back towards normalcy and what's a better day to start afresh than vijayadashami :) wishing everyone a happy festival and strength to get back to normalcy this dusshera – Navdeep

Joy, Happiness and Love to you all this Vijayadashami. Thank you for the overwhelming love and support for making my latest movie 'V' a huge success. Though it released in OTT, it powered me with millions of support you all showered – Aditi Rao Hydari

Vijayadashami is one festival which i look forward to celebrate. This time I am very excited and celebrating in Hyderabad and i request everyone to celebrate this festival along with their families and try not to come out as much as possible as coronavirus is here – Mannara Chopra

I hope this Vijayadashmi lightens up our lives and normalcy returns. My hearty wishes to everyone on this auspicious festival celebrated across India, stay safe and celebrate vijayadashami. Lots of love and prayers for all - Nidhi Agarwal