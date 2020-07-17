Kajal Aggarwal entered the film industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam, a directorial of Teja. After many years, they worked recently for the films Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Sita. Now, Teja wants to do another film with entered the film industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam, a directorial of Teja. After many years, they worked recently for the films Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Sita. Now, Teja wants to do another film with

Teja planned a film with Gopichand titled, Alimelumanga Venkataramana. Teja initially wants to work with Kajal but because of date issues, the director decided to opt other directors. Heroines like Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet and Keerthy Suresh came into consideration but now, Kajal is back in the news.

Teja prefers Kajal over all the other heroines. Kajal is also likely to adjust the dates for the film with the uncertainty over her other films because of the Corona Crisis. More details and the official announcement on the same will come out soon.