Tollywood: Koratala Siva Retirement: Here are the facts

Tollywood: Director Koratala Siva is a man of words. The director speaks very less but whatever he speaks, he makes sense out of it. After making a debut with Mirchi, he expressed great confidence and pulled a blockbuster out of Srimanthudu. Later, he handled Janatha Garage with a huge star cast and it turned out to be a hit too. Then came Bharat Ane Nenu, a film that Koratala and Mahesh only can do.

Now, Koratala Siva is working on the project Acharya, with Megastar Chiranjeevi playing the lead role. Surprisingly, Koratala Siva wants to do as many films as he wants in the next five years. The director believes that the new talent replaces him and he might have to retire from the field. This is such a bold and brave decision coming from him.

The biggest relief is that the director told that he might have to retire but he did not confirm that he will retire. Hope Koratala scores more hits so that he would continue doing movies.