Tollywood: Mirchi heroine alerts on fake account

Tollywood: Leader introduced Rana Daggubati to the film industry. Along with him, Priya Anand and Richa Gangopadhyay also made their debut into films. Richa later went on to star in a couple of interesting films. She also played one of the leading ladies in Mirchi. She has now issued a disclaimer that she only has one Instagram account and everything else is fake.

Taking to her Twitter profile, the actress has given a clarity on her official account on Instagram. She posted the picture of profile on Twitter and wrote, "This is my ONLY IG account: @richalangella. All other accounts- even if they look real and post my stuff- are fake. I just started and only have 6 posts. Thanks everyone :) waiting for verification from @instagram"

Richa Gangopadhyay has moved to foreign for higher studies and later met her soul mate and got married to him recently. The actress interacts with her fans now and then on social media.