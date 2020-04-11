Tollywood: Mohanlal to act in RRR?

Tollywood: Mohanlal is the complete actor in the Malayalam film industry. After shining in a special song in Balakrishna's Gandeevam, the actor made his full-length debut in Manamantha, directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti. Immediately, he signed Janatha Garage with NTR and the film became a big hit at the box-office. After that, Mohanlal did not sign any Telugu film because every offer after Janatha Garage is something that is routine. The latest buzz in the film industry is that Mohanlal is now planning to do a cameo in a Telugu film.

RRR is the film that Mohanlal might take up now. The speculations in the media reveal the same. Rajamouli specially requested the actor to do the honours, says the sources. If Mohanlal acts in the film, it surely helps the film to gain a good craze at the box-office. As of now, there is no official word from the film unit or the actor.