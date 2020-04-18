Tollywood: Naga Babu leaks Pawan Kalyan's role from Krish's film

Tollywood: Krish Jagarlamudi badly wanted to direct a film with Pawan Kalyan but the actor quit movies. Luckily, he changed his mind and is now on the verge of making a comeback to films. Surprisingly, Pawan signed a film with Krish and the shoot too started. Due to the lockdown, the shoot halted but the makers wrapped up some key portions of the movie already.

There are reports that the film unit is considering Viroopaksha as the title for the movie. Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan's brother recently confirmed the same in his Youtube live. Naga Babu also leaked some info about Pawan's role in the movie.

Naga Babu revealed that the film is not about any Telangana warrior but confirmed that it has got a historic backdrop from the times of Aurangazeb reign. Naga Babu confirmed that Pawan's character is a thief in the movie.