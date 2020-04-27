Tollywood: No competition for Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa

Tollywood: Stylish Star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are working for the third time, for an exciting movie titled Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady of the movie, There are rumours about the movie that the makers brought another heroine on board for the film. Nivetha Pethuraj's name came into consideration for the second leading lady of the film. But, here is an official clarity on the same.

The film unit has officially condemned the news by making a statement. The makers informed that there is no second heroine in the film and Rashmika is the main heroine. The buzz is that both Allu Arjun and Rashmika play a husband-wife in the film.

Mythri Movie Makers is the production house that bankrolls the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director for the movie. The film's shoot will begin once the lockdown comes to an end.