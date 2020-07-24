Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are going to play the lead roles in the new movie, directed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies is producing the film. As of now, the makers did not give any clarity on when the shoot takes off. However, a lot of reports are doing rounds regarding the story of the movie. andare going to play the lead roles in the new movie, directed by. Vyjayanthi Movies is producing the film. As of now, the makers did not give any clarity on when the shoot takes off. However, a lot of reports are doing rounds regarding the story of the movie.

As per the reports, the film focuses on the imaginary third world war. What happens if the third world war happens? is going to be the main theme of the film, according to the sources. Deepika Padukone plays a dancer in the film and the film unit is hopeful of starting the shoot by the end of the year.

A lot of VFX is going to be involved for the movie. Also, a huge budget is already in place for the film. More details on the film will come out soon.