Tollywood: Prabhas'next inspired by Aish-Akshay's Action Replayy?

Tollywood: Director Nag Ashwin earned fame all over the country with his movie Mahanati. Now, he is upping his game with a film starring Prabhas. The official announcement of the project has come out long back already. Interestingly, there are multiple rumors about the story and genre of the movie.

The latest rumors around the project reveals that the director got inspired by the film Action Replayy starring Aishwarya Rai and Akshay Kumar in the leads. According to the film, it is about a youngster who wishes not to see his parents get divorced. The youngster time travels to 19702 and makes them fall in love.

Inspired with a similar line, Nag Ashwin is said to have come up with an interesting subject for a film with Prabhas now. A huge budget is coming on to the table for the project. Vyjayanthi Movies produces the film.