Tollywood: Ram Gopal Varma Celebrates birthday amidst Corona Crisis

Tollywood: Sensational filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is currently busy working on a project, based on the real rape and murder incident of Disha that took place in Hyderabad. Interestingly, RGV is celebrating his birthday today and massive celebrations are not on the block. RGV has taken to his Twitter profile and updated that he is singing happy birthday songs alone in home.

"Thanks to Corona. I am bringing in my tmrws birthday all alone in lockdown singing happy birthday song to myself. please greet me to cheer me." he tweeted last night.

Thanks to Corona i am bringing in my tmrws birthday all alone in lockdown singing happy birthday song to myself 😢🙄😫please greet me to cheer me🙏 pic.twitter.com/znsfXVsZML — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 6, 2020

Today, RGV took to Twitter and asked if we are celebrating World Health Day. "Now In the times of Corona rampage, I don't know if anyone should celebrate today the WORLD HEALTH DAY." he tweeted.

Now In the times of Corona rampage , I don't know if anyone should celebrate today the WORLD HEALTH DAY🙄🙄🙄 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 7, 2020

However, we wish to RGV a happy birthday.