Tollywood: Why is Deva Katta upset?

Tollywood: Recently, there was a news in media stating that a film is being made on the friendship of YS Rajashekhar Reddy and Nara Chandrababu Naidu. This news didn't go well with Prasthanam director Deva Katta. He alleged that he already registered multiple versions of the script with the same idea. He stated that he will proceed legally if anyone hijacks his scenes or ideas.

In 2017, I have written a script paying homage to the iconic YSR/CBN political life imagining a fictional friendship/professional rivalry between them and registered it under the copyrights act. I have also registered multiple versions of this script since 2017. The "idea" is being hijacked by some people here over several "party talks" but hope they limit their fiction to the public domain and don't invite any legal action by copying any of my registered themes/scenes!

This script was first written as 3 part film inspired by Godfather, which I later converted into a web series format. Our team have pitched this idea to some major OTT platforms and our legal team is closely following up with this news!! Earlier this same person stole another script I pitched directly and made a disaster out of it!! This time I won't let him toil another exciting script out of sheer respect for YSR gaaru and CBN gaaru!!