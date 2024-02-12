 5 Lovely Tollywood Movies to Watch Again on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to cuddle up with your loved one and watch some heartwarming movies. If you're a fan of Tollywood films, we've got you covered with a list of five romantic movies that are sure to make your day even more special. Whether you're into classic love stories or modern romances, there's something for everyone on this list.

Pelli Choopulu

Pelli Choopulu is a beautiful tale of love and ambition directed by Tharun Bhascker. The story follows a carefree young man who meets an ambitious girl at a matchmaking ceremony. Their unexpected encounter leads to a series of events that change their lives forever. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma, this film is a delightful blend of romance and comedy that will leave you smiling.Sita Ramam

Set in 1964, Sita Ramam is a period romantic drama that tells the story of Lieutenant Ram and Sita Mahalakshmi. After receiving anonymous love letters, Ram embarks on a mission to find the mysterious sender. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, this film is filled with emotion, intrigue, and unforgettable performances.

Tholi Prema

Tholi Prema is a timeless classic that continues to capture hearts even decades after its release. Directed by A. Karunakaran and starring Pawan Kalyan and Keerthi Reddy, this film follows the journey of Balu, a carefree young man who falls in love with Anu. Their love story is filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, it's a tale of true love conquering all obstacles.

Arya

Arya is a romantic action comedy that follows the story of Arya, an outgoing young man who falls for Geetha, an introverted girl. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun and Anu Mehta, this film is a perfect blend of romance, comedy, and drama. With its catchy music and engaging storyline, Arya is a film that you'll want to watch again and again.

Ye Maaya Chesave

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ye Maaya Chesave is a captivating love story that revolves around Karthik and Jessie. Starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, this film explores the complexities of love and relationships in a beautifully nuanced way. Filled with heartfelt moments and soulful music by A. R. Rahman, Ye Maaya Chesave is a must-watch for any romantic movie lover.

So, this Valentine's Day, why not cozy up with your loved one and enjoy one of these romantic Tollywood movies? Whether you're in the mood for a classic love story or a modern romance, these films are sure to make your day extra special.