8 heroines in F3?

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of 'F3' which is going to come out as the sequel of the blockbuster film, 'F2: Fun and Frustration'. Victory Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen are playing the lead roles in this movie. Rumors are rife that Pragya Jaiswal is going to appear in a special song whereas Anjali is also going to shine in a song. It seems like Sonal Chauhan is also going to play a key role in the film.



As per the buzz, Anil Ravipudi is going to bring his 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' actress Rashmika Mandanna for a small cameo role in the film. Also, Sangeeta is also going to play a comedian role in the film. On the whole, it seems like the movie is going to have 8 heroines.



Dil Raju is producing the film. The complete details of the project will come out soon.

