80 huge sets built for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Abhishek Nama's movie 'Devil'

Nandamuri Kalyanram is known for his knack in selecting unique scripts right from the beginning of his career is bringing another interesting film. The film titled stirringly as Devil which denotes the ferocity of the protagonist. And it comes with the tagline- The British Secret Agent.

This movie with the backdrop of 1940. Abhishek Nama making this movie with huge budget. For Devil movie More than 80 sets have been built. 90 percent of the film was shot in sets and it took one and half years to build all these sets. Art director Gandhi says that the period drama genre itself is very challenging. Getting all the materials and props (set property) from various places like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kolkata, Kerala and Rajasthan was difficult. Without producer Abhishek Nama 's support building all these lavish sets would not have been possible.

Some of the lavish sets :

1940 Andhra club set in Madras

9 truck loads of wood

10 vintage cycles and 1 vintage car during British era

500 books with royal british cover design

1940 cargo ship set and 36 ft lighthouse set (at Thotlakunda) near Vizag sea shore

More than one thousand tonnes of iron, fibre and 10 thousand square feet of vintage wallpapers were used