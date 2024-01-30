Live
- Cauliflowers will now come in shades of purple, yellow, green
- MLA Chirla Jaggireddy emphasises on infrastructure development in rural areas
- Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Hollywood debut
- India's M&A deal activity maintains long-term momentum, mid-market in focus
- PL First Cut – Apar Industries (APR) Q3FY24 Result – Strong operating performance; beat on all fronts
- #90’s director bags a big flick; set to direct actor Nithiin
- Deloitte India Inputs deciphering the ‘Indian Economy–A Review' by the Finance Ministry
- Chiranjeevi gets a tribute at NY Times square
- Single-judge vs Division Bench: Calcutta HC Chief Justice expresses displeasure
- ‘Fighter’ bags huge on first weekday; film to reach Rs 200 Cr mark soon
Just In
#90’s director bags a big flick; set to direct actor Nithiin
Young and promising actor Nithiin, who faced challenges in capturing the audience's attention with his last film, "Extra Ordinary Man," is currently engrossed in the production of his upcoming movie, "Robinhood," under the direction of Venky Kudumula.
Young and promising actor Nithiin, who faced challenges in capturing the audience's attention with his last film, "Extra Ordinary Man," is currently engrossed in the production of his upcoming movie, "Robinhood," under the direction of Venky Kudumula.
Speculations are rife on social media about a potential collaboration between Nithiin and debutant director Aditya Haasan. Aditya Haasan, who made a successful debut with the web series #90’s, is rumored to be directing Nithiin in his first feature film. However, no official confirmation has been provided yet, and fans await further updates to verify these speculations.
In the meantime, Aditya Haasan has officially announced the second season of the #90’s web series, with production set to commence soon. As anticipation grows for Nithiin's future projects, including "Robinhood" and a potential collaboration with Aditya Haasan, followers of both artists eagerly await official announcements to confirm these exciting developments.