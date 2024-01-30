90’s director bags a big flick; set to direct actor Nithiin

Young and promising actor Nithiin, who faced challenges in capturing the audience's attention with his last film, "Extra Ordinary Man," is currently engrossed in the production of his upcoming movie, "Robinhood," under the direction of Venky Kudumula.

Speculations are rife on social media about a potential collaboration between Nithiin and debutant director Aditya Haasan. Aditya Haasan, who made a successful debut with the web series #90’s, is rumored to be directing Nithiin in his first feature film. However, no official confirmation has been provided yet, and fans await further updates to verify these speculations.

In the meantime, Aditya Haasan has officially announced the second season of the #90’s web series, with production set to commence soon. As anticipation grows for Nithiin's future projects, including "Robinhood" and a potential collaboration with Aditya Haasan, followers of both artists eagerly await official announcements to confirm these exciting developments.