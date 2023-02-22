A Hip Hop Tamizha Special Lyrical Video Of 'Malli Malli' Song From Akhil Akkineni's Agent Is Out

Akhil Akkineni is all set to treat the movie buffs and his fans with a complete action thriller Agent movie this summer and thus, the digital promotions are in full swing. As promised, the makers dropped the lyrical video of the first single "Malli Malli…" and showcased the new style of Hip Hop Tamizha. It is all rocking and instantly topped the playlists.

Along with the director Surender Reddy, even Akhil and Sakshi also shared the lyrical video of the "Malli Malli…" song on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

The filmmaker also wrote, "#MalliMalli is here to begin the love mission of #Agent - http://youtu.be/fQcTz2U0kEM #AgentOnApril28th".

Well, going with the song, it is all romantic but tuned in a hip hop style by the young pop star Tamizha. He is all known as an actor and singer too. Even Aditya Iyengar's lyrics also took the song to the next level! The picturesque locations and the modish appeals of the lead actors made the video worth watching!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it's just amazing and Akhil is seen in terrific appeal holding the best side of him. He will be introduced by Mammootty who is essaying the role of colonel Mahadev in the movie. He describes him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle! He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'. Even Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk are also roped in to essay prominent roles in this movie.

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.

Casting Details:

• Mammootty as Colonel Mahadev

• Akhil Akkineni

• Sakshi Vaidya

• Dino Morea as God

• Vikramjeet Virk as Deva

Agent will hit the theatres on 28th April 2023 as a summer treat…