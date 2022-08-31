A New Poster From Samantha's Yashoda Is Unveiled On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is busy with a handful of movies. She is presently in the best phase of her career and is holding offers from Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood and Hollywood too. At present her upcoming movie Yashoda is ready to hit the theatres and on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of this thriller movie shared a new poster and extended wishes to all the netizens.

Samantha also shared the new poster of her Yashoda movie on her Twitter page and also wished her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "he indomitable will !! #YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49PM #YashodaTheMovie @Iamunnimukundan @varusarath5 @harishankaroffi @hareeshnarayan #Manisharma @mynnasukumar @krishnasivalenk @SrideviMovieOff @PulagamOfficial".

In the poster, Samantha is seen walking in between the crowd and that too the mob is filled with complete girls! She is seen in an intense look and that too having some bruises on her face.

The teaser of this movie will be out on 9th September, 2022 @5:49 PM.

This movie also has an ensemble cast of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma besides the lead actress Samantha.

Samantha is essaying the titular role while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie. This new-age thriller is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.

Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Going with the crew details, ace musician Mani Sharma will tune the songs while M Sukumar will handle the cinematography section and Marthand K Venkatesh will edit the unwanted scenes!

The movie is slated to release in August but it got postponed due to unknown reasons. The new release date will be announced soon!

Speaking about other projects of Samantha, she is part of Shaakuntalam and Kushi movies in Tollywood. Being a family entertainer, Kushi is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. This movie is being made at Pan-India level and thus it is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Sam already completed the shootings of Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. She is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies. Kushi is expected to hit the theatres on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!