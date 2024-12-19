Live
Just In
A soulful track from ‘Drinker Sai’ released
The much-anticipated movie Drinker Sai, starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma, is all set for a grand theatrical release on December 27th.
With the tagline "Brand of Bad Boys," the film, directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, is inspired by real events and is produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments.
As the release date approaches, the makers have unveiled the fourth single from the film — a soulful lyrical track titled Ardham Chesukovu Enduke. The song, composed by Sree Vasanth with heartfelt lyrics by Chandrabose, is beautifully brought to life by renowned music director and vocalist Hesham Abdul Wahab. The track conveys the emotional depth of love and longing, with Hesham’s captivating vocals enhancing the song’s poignant appeal. The lyrics express the emotional turmoil of a love unfulfilled, making it a deeply moving piece.
Drinker Sai features an impressive ensemble cast, including Dharma, Aishwarya Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Srikanth Iyengar, Sameer, SS Kanchi, Bhadram, Kirrak Seetha, Ritu Chowdhury, Fun Bucket Rajesh, Raja Prajwal, and others, ensuring a gripping performance across the board.