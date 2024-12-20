Aadi Sai Kumar’s ‘Shambala’ commences regular shoot

Aadi Sai Kumar is ready to immerse audiences into an entirely new realm with his upcoming supernatural horror thriller Shambala. Set in a mystical world never before seen in Indian cinema, the film is expected to deliver a thrilling experience that blends fantasy and reality in unprecedented ways. Aadi Sai Kumar, known for his versatility, plays the role of a geo-scientist, taking on a challenging part in a genre that promises to be as intense as it is imaginative.

Directed by Ugandhar Muni, who garnered attention with his debut film A (Ad Infinitum), Shambala will follow a unique narrative and tone, reflecting the director's distinct style. The film's core team, which includes Archana Iyer as the female lead, along with Swasika, Ravi Varma, Meesala Laxman, and Madhunandan in pivotal roles, is dedicated to crafting a supernatural experience that stands out in Indian cinema.

What sets Shambala apart is its high production standards and ambitious visual design. The film will be made on a grand scale, with a focus on top-class technical execution to rival international standards. The music, composed by Sriram Madduri, who has worked with Hollywood greats like Hans Zimmer, promises a fresh and innovative sound, adding to the film’s otherworldly atmosphere.

Produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy, Shambala is set to break new ground in supernatural cinema, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic journey.