‘Aadikeshava’ locks new release date

Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas announced an action spectacle with Panja Vaisshnav Tej. The young actor has been growing in stature in Telugu Cinema and he is looking to prove his versatility with different genre films. Now, the actor is coming up with a huge action entertainer with “Aadikeshava.”

The film team has now announced that they have postponed the release date of the film from 18th August to 10th November. Recently, “Aadikeshava” team have completed shoot in Paris and the movie is in the last leg of its shoot.

The movie is being written and directed by Srikanth N Reddy. The debutant director is aiming to impress action lovers of Telugu Cinema in a huge way with this one. Already, action glimpse of the film, has presented Panja Vaisshnav Tej in a new dynamic avatar like never before.

“Aadikeshava” cast also includes young sensation Sreeleela in leading lady role as Chitra. The glimpse released for her birthday has showcased her in a chirpy and fun angle. Along with her movie cast includes National Award winning Malayalam Actor Joju George and Aparna Das in important roles.

The team has also announced that they will release the first single composed by National Award-winning music composer, GV Prakash Kumar, soon. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film. Srikara Studios is presenting it. Navin Nooli is editing the film.