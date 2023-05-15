Aadikeshava: Panja Vaisshnav Tej Is Introduced As ‘Rudra Kaleswarudu’ Through The First Glimpse

Tollywood’s young actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej changed his appeal from a lover boy to an action hero with his 4th movie. As promised, the makers unveiled the title, first look and release month of the movie through the first glimpse and treated all the netizens… Vaisshnav who bagged the biggest hit with his debut movie Uppena, also owned a decent opening for his next two movies. Now, he turned into Rudra Kaleshwarudu for his ‘Aadikeshava’ movie and looked awesome in the intense appeal in the first motion glimpse.

Along with the makers, even lead actress Sreeleela also shared the first glimpse on her Twitter page and treated all the fans of the mega hero… Take a look!

Along with sharing the first motion glimpse, they also wrote, “Meet the Fiercest #PanjaVaisshnavTej in a new action avatar! Here's the First Glimpse of #Aadikeshava https://youtu.be/U4x2wcDflEI July 2023 Release, In Theaters worldwide.”

Going with the video, it first showcased how a priest is seen requesting the goons not to demolish the temple as they already occupied the surroundings. But as the antagonist tries to demolish the temple, there enters our Rudra Kaleshwarudu aka Vaisshav and attacks the goons who try to touch the temple. He looked terrific in the first glimpse with all blood marks on his shirt and is portrayed as the protector.

Sreeleela also shared the title of her next by sharing the first glimpse and wrote, “What a fiery and fierce glimpse ! Here’s the title of my next #AadiKeshava”. She is essaying the lead actress role and is introduced as Chitra in the earlier released poster.

This is Aparna Dass first look and she is introduced as Vajra Kaleshwari Devi through this poster…

Aadikeshava movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Reddy and is produced by Naga Vamsi and Trivikram’s wife Sowjanya under the Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

Going with the plot, it seems a little unique as Vaisshnav will be seen as Ravanasura's follower Rudra Kaleshwarudu. He will be in a complete mass look and the first glimpse which is unveiled showcased the same thing! Along with the title poster, the makers also unveiled the release month and thus the movie will hit the theatres in July although the exact date is not yet locked! GV Prakash is tuning the songs for this action entertainer!



