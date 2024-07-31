‘AAY’ confirms paid premiers on Aug 15th

GA2 Pictures, a prestigious and successful production house, presents their latest film, "AAY," starring the dynamic hero Narne Nithiin and the stunning Nayan Sarika. Directed by debutant filmmaker Anji K. Maniputhra, this promising entertainer is produced by the talented Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi.

The film has already generated significant buzz with its intriguing promotional content. The released songs have become massive chartbusters, going viral on social media through countless reels and shorts. Today, the filmmakers confirmed that "AAY" will premiere worldwide in theaters on Independence Day, with paid premieres on August 15th.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Godavari, "AAY" promises to be the ultimate fun entertainer of the season. Narne Nithiin is poised to captivate audiences with his performance in this nostalgic Godavari-themed film.

This ambitious project boasts a collaboration of top-tier acting and technical talents. The film is presented by ace producer Allu Aravind. The art direction is managed by Kiran Kumar Manne, with cinematography by Sameer Kalyani, and music scored by Ram Miryala.