Abhiram Daggubati’s ‘Ahimsa’ trailer grabs audience attention

Suresh Daggubati's younger son and Rana Daggubati's brother, Abhiram Daggubati, is set for his acting debut. He will be making an entry with the upcoming film Ahimsa, directed by Teja. The makers unveiled the theatrical trailer of this movie today.

The trailer gives us vibes of Teja's earlier films like "Jayam," "Nuvvu Nenu" and "Aunanna Kadanna." It looks like an intense love story where the lead pair has to face a lot of issues and get physically beaten up to win their love. Abhiram looks apt in the role of a guy next door. Lead actress Geethika also looks natural on screen. Heroine Sada played the role of a lawyer in the movie. Rajat Bedi, Kamal Kamaraju and Ravi Kale played other key roles in the movie.

Though the title is "Ahimsa," we can witness a lot of violence in the movie. RP Patnaik reunited with Teja after a long time with this movie. But his background score failed to create an impact in the trailer. We have to see if he delivers his best with the songs. On the whole, Ahimsa's trailer is decent and entertaining viewers. The film will hit the screens very soon.