Acharya Copy Allegations: All eyes on Chiranjeevi

Tollywood: Acharya is the upcoming prestigious project in Telugu. Starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, Koratala Siva is the director of the movie. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy produce the film. A writer and associate director Rajesh has come out in the media, alleging that the story of Acharya is lifted from a story he narrated to Mythri Movie Makers.

Rajesh has revealed the details of how he approached Mythri Movie Makers and how they insisted on him selling the story and get Koratala Siva on board, to direct it. The writer filed complaints in Director's associations and Telugu writer's associations but no one helped him. So, he finally approached the media.

Rajesh demands a credit and nothing more than that. He revealed that his intention is to take the issue to Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's notice. Now, all eyes are on Megastar and we have to see if he steps forward to settle the issue.