‘Acharya’ to have a Diwali release?

As the days passing, so much buzz is being said about "Acharya" release date. Most of the sources says that the film is all set to have a Christmas release, others say it will be releasing next Sankranthi season.



The latest buzz in film circles is that "Acharya" is likely to release in theaters this Diwali season. It is heard that the makers are eyeing November 4th as the optimal release date for the film. They opine that Diwali release will boost the box office prospects of the film. The final call on this is yet to come out.

Except two songs, the entire shoot of "Acharya" has been wrapped up. The Koratala Siva directorial stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and Kajal in the lead roles. Mani Sharma is composing the tunes and background of the film.