Action King Arjun Is Introduced From Ravi Teja’s ‘Khiladi’ Movie

Tollywood's Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all busy with a handful of movies. Along with the Khiladi movie, he is also having Ramarao On Duty and Ravanasura movies. As the Khiladi movie is gearing up for release, the makers started their digital promotions. After releasing the energetic "Full Kicku…" song, now they introduced powerful actor Arjun Sarja from the movie. He will be seen as Arjun Bharadwaj in this action entertainer.

In this poster, action king Arjun Sarja looked terrific and he will be essaying the role of a police officer 'Arjun Bharadwaj'. He sported in a green tee and Khakhi pants and teamed them with a jacket! The makers also wrote, "#𝐊𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐢 #𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 Action King @akarjunofficial as '𝔸𝕣𝕛𝕦𝕟 𝔹𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕨𝕒𝕛' Playing Smart in Theatres From Feb 11th #KhiladiOnFeb11th".

Even the filmmaker of this movie Ramesh Varma also shared the Arjun Sarja's poster and introduced him through his Twitter page...

Khiladi movie is directed by Ramesh Varma and is produced by himself in association with Satyanarayana Koneru under the Pen Movies and A Studios LLP banners. Along with the lead actor Ravi Teja, this movie has an ensemble cast of Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Bharath Reddy and Keshav Deepak. Glam dolls Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the lead actresses of this movie.

Speaking about Ravi Teja's work front, this Mass Maharaja is also busy with a couple of interesting projects like Vamsee's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' movie which is the biopic of a notorious thief in the 1970s. Along with this movie, he also has 'Rama Rao On Duty', 'Ravanasura' and 'Dhamaka' movies in his kitty.

Well, the Khiladi movie will be released on 11th February, 2022 in the theatres!