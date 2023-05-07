Action-packed with good star cast

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s next release is “Custody,” a Telugu-Tamil bilingual directed by Tamil director Venkat Prabhu. This cop action drama has Krithi Shetty as the leading lady. The teaser and the songs released till now amused the movie buffs. As promised, the team released the theatrical trailer and let’s analyse it.



Naga Chaitanya is introduced as a Police constable who faces the wrath of his senior for violating his instructions. On the other hand, Krithi Shetty, who plays the protagonist’s love interest, is about to get married to another person. In comes Arvind Swami, a dreadful criminal. From hereon, the action part starts as Naga Chaitanya is seen striving hard to present Arvind Swamy in the court.

The trailer is nicely cut, and the action blocks look amazing. The plot looks interesting as the hero tries to save the villain’s life. The hero must go to any extent to protect the bad guy. The reason will be revealed on the big screen. The trailer ends with the dialogue though it takes time, the truth shall only win. Naga Chaitanya is superb, while Arvind Swami looks menacing. Priyamani is shown as the Chief Minister, and Krithi Shetty seems to have got an essential role.

The background score by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Little Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja creates a good impact. The production values are neat. Overall the trailer is impressive, with awesome action blocks. Srinivasa Chitturi produced “Custody” under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath are playing other crucial roles.