Activate Your Cult Mode And Enjoy the Mad Mania from Skanda

Witness Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s Explosive Energy & Sizzling Urvashi Rautela’s Rampage In Cult Mama Song From Skanda

From glimpse to teaser to trailer to songs, every promotional material of Blockbuster maker Boyapati Sreenu and Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s crazy Pan India project Skanda-The Attacker upstretched expectations. As the release date is fast approaching, the makers increased the dose in promotions. Today, they released the much-hyped song Cult Mama, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



A highly mass and energetic song composed of solid beats by SS Thaman, Cult Mama is a song whose music stays true to the lyrics. The tune has a commanding base. The lyrics by Anantha Sriram has projected the protagonist's strength. The rhythm of the song is a great plus and the orchestra has been a major support for the same.

Hema Chandra sang Cult Mama, alongside Ramya Behera, and Maaha, and their voices enhanced the energy of the song. This one makes you activate your cult mode and enjoy the mad mania. Ram Pothineni’s explosive energy is the biggest strength. The actor looked in a completely rugged avatar and his exceptional dance moves add beauty to the visuals. Urvashi Rautela’s sizzling show is another attraction.

The song exceeded the hype around it and took the expectations of the movie to another level.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Skanda is the most expensive movie for Ram. Sreeleela is the female lead in the movie, where Saiee Manjrekar will be seen in a crucial role.

Santosh Detake is the cinematographer of the movie presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is handled by Tammiraju.

Skanda will have a Pan India release on September 28th in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, Gouthami, Prince, etc.

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Boyapati Sreenu

Producer: Srinivasaa Chitturi

Banner: Srinivasaa Silver Screen

Presents: Zee Studios South, Pavan Kumar

Music: SS Thaman

DOP: Santosh Detake

Editing: Tammiraju

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar, Pulagam Chinnarayana