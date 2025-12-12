Actor Dharma Mahesh opens third Jismat Jail Mandi outlet in Guntur

Tollywood actor and entrepreneur Dharma Mahesh inaugurated the third branch of Jismat Jail Mandi Restaurant in Guntur on December 11, 2025, marking a significant expansion milestone for his fast-growing food chain. The launch, held at 6 PM, turned into a massive celebration as more than a thousand people joined a large-scale bike rally, welcoming Mahesh with a hero’s reception as he arrived at the venue.

The event carried special emotional weight for Mahesh, who was joined by his entire family—mother Kakani Aruna, father Kakani Venkateswara Rao, sister Kakani Bhagya Lakshmi, and Jismat’s Legal Advisor and High Court Advocate Nagurbabu N. Their presence added a deeply personal touch to the inaugural ceremony.

Mahesh’s culinary journey began in 2017 with the launch of Gismat Arabic Mandi in Guntur. The brand quickly gained immense popularity across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, known for its signature Jail Mandi and Arabic Mandi concepts. Over the years, the chain expanded to more than 17 branches, winning loyal customers with its authentic flavours and unique dining experience.

Earlier in 2025, Mahesh strengthened his business structure by converting the proprietorship into Gismat Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. In a sentimental move, he rebranded the company from Gismat to Jismat, dedicating the new identity to his son Jhagadwaja, whose name begins with the letter “J.”

The grand Guntur launch not only signifies the brand’s growing footprint but also reflects Mahesh’s emotional journey as a father, entrepreneur, and visionary in the regional culinary landscape.