Actor Naresh receives huge honours and postings

The National Academy of Security and Defence Planning (NASDP) and International Special Court of Arbitration & Human Rights (ISCAHR), an important wing of UNO, registered with NATO, European Union, USA and many other countries held its 5th World Congress in Autumn Hall in Luxent hotel in Quezon city in the Philippines (Manila) on the 24th of this month.

The meeting was preceded by AMB Gen. Sir Diwakar Chandra Sarkar, Secretary General Of NASDP. The chief policy advisor of the Philippines country Clarita R Carlos, the minister for health 12 Military generals from the navy, Air wing, and ground force several brigade generals, inspector general of police, colonels, deputy ministers of the countries, diplomats, and delegates from Thailand and other countries along with Dr Naresh Vijayakrishna from India attended to take the honours.

Dr Naresh’s lectures on terrorism in the national headquarters of the Police and defence earned him a good appreciation.

Dr Naresh Vijayakrishna was conferred with Knighthood and the high title of ‘Sir’ was awarded to him. He was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Military Arts And Human Service and a PhD, recognising him as a Fellow, of Arbitration & Peace Mediation.

He was accredited with the title Civil Rights Defender. He has been appointed as a Good Will Ambassador Of Military Arts, Lieutenant Colonel and Superintendent of Indian Command In The NASDP’s International Counter Terrorism Centre With Full Diplomatic Immunity Internationally.

In his welcome address, Dr Naresh said that the media has a great responsibility towards demoralising and curbing terrorism along with the governments and United Nations Organisations and mentioned that he would take this campaign forward as a celebrity and a diplomat.

He also said that every student should be recruited in the national Cadet Corps (student wings of the Armed Forces in India) and other countries to bring about a sense of responsibility toward the nation.

He is now referred to as AMB Lt. Colonel Sir Dr Naresh Vijayakrishna Ph.D. He was congratulated by the Dignitaries for the new appointment and honours. Naresh is the first actor in India to receive such honours and postings. Dr Krizz from Thailand, Dr Suresh Agarwal, a lifestyle specialist and head of a university, and veteran actress Pavithra Lokesh attended this August gathering and received a medal for service in arts.

Naresh has completed 50 years as an actor and in his golden Jubilee year in the film industry, it is certainly a feather in his cap and a rare honour for an actor.