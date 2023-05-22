Actor Sarath Babu Passed Away At The Age Of 71 in Hyderabad

Tollywood's senior actor Sarath Babu passed away today at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He breathed his last at the age of 71 and left Tollywood to go shocked. He is getting treated in AIG hospital from a few days and even doctors also confirmed his death news through an official note. They stated that due to the internal damage of kidneys, liver and lungs he breathed his last.

Well, earlier many rumours came out about Sarath Babu's death but his family members clarified that he is getting treated in the hospital. But within a few days, he left for the heavenly abode. His family members ate trying to take his mortal remains to Chennai for the final rites.

Sarath Babu acted in more than 200 movies in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. He made his debut in Tollywood in 1973 with the Rama Rajyam movie.

RIP Sarath Babu…