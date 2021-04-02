Actor Shashie Vermaa plays a politician in 'Chacha Humare Vidhayak Hai' season 2

Actor Shashie Vermaa best known for his performances in "Shorgul", "Bala", "Panchayat", "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "Flesh" is currently seen in Amazon Prime's "Chacha Humare Vidhayak Hai season 2" in a pivotal role. It also stars Zakir Khan, Abhimanyu Singh, Sunny Hinduja among others.

On talking about his role he says, "I'm playing one of the close associate of Vidhayak who is heading the party where Ronny Bhaiya ( Zakir Khan) is one of the young leader. So I'm like the old member of the party. We are like mentor of the Vidhayak and closest to them." On sharing about his working experience with Zakir Khan he says, "This whole show is mounted and created by him. So it was really a fun experience. There was mutual appreciation amongst us. He always praised our work. I always saw him as a stand up comedian and it was the first time I was saw him as an actor so it was a great experience for both of us. I really admire his work because such a genuine comedy he brings out from real life. The kind of authenticity and sincerity he has for his work is fantastic."

On talking about the show he adds, "Interesting thing about this show is that now otts are creating content which is slice of life which has no nudity or abusive words like Panchayat and many other shows. It's a pure slice of life and family oriented that one can watch with family. A healthy entertainment with all turn and twist is what one can experience from this show. It is full of ensemble cast and everyone has done their job very well with honesty. Since this is a continuation of first season and new talents have been included in this season, it was really great". He further adds on sharing about his future project , "I'm writing and directing a seriss for one of the big production house which will go on floors from May. My another directorial staring Pankaj Tripathi will go on floors in September. Apart from direction, I'll be seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Maazi" and Hotstar's "Those Pricey Thakur girls"'.