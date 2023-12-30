Actor Shritej expresses his joy for his films in 2023

Actor Shritej, known for his remarkable performances in films like 'Vangaveeti,' 'Kathanayakudu,' 'Mahanayakudu,' 'Lakshmi's NTR,' 'Akshara,' 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajanikam,' 'Dhamaka,' 'Parampara,' '9 Hours,' and 'Mangalavaram,' recently shared insights about his flourishing career. In a conversation, he expressed his joy over the success of the recently released film 'Mangalavaram' and conveyed his gratitude to director Ajay Bhupathi for entrusting him with the role of Guraja. Shritej extended his thanks to producers Suresh and Swati for their support, and he expressed his excitement about taking on the challenge of a new character.

Shritej also discussed his role as Devaraj in Ravi Teja's 'Ravanasura' and thanked Sudhir Verma, producer Abhishek, and Ravi Teja for their unwavering support. In the same year, 'Dalari' hit the screens, and Shritej appreciated producer Venkat and director Gopal for their belief in him, making 2023 a fulfilling year.

Looking ahead to 2024, Shritej anticipates the streaming of the web series 'Bahishkarana' on Zee5, where he plays the hero. Additionally, the release of the movie "Rambo" adds to his excitement, and he eagerly awaits the audience's response to these upcoming projects, hoping to garner appreciation for his craft.