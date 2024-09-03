  • Menu
Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda Donates 30 Lakhs for Flood Relief

Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda Donates 30 Lakhs for Flood Relief
Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda has donated 30 lakhs to help with the recent flood relief efforts. He is giving 15 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda has donated 30 lakhs to help with the recent flood relief efforts. He is giving 15 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In his statement shared on his instagram handle, Jonnalagadda said, "This situation is very unfair and heartbreaking. Many families are suffering due to the floods, and we need to come together in times like these."

He added, "Although money cannot fix everything, I hope this donation will help people rebuild their lives and bring some relief."

