Actor's father arrested in gambling case

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police on Wednesday arrested actor Naga Shaurya's father Shivalinga Prasad in a case relating to gambling reported last week at a farmhouse on the city outskirts. Prasad had taken the farmhouse on lease from the owner, who was arrested along with others who were found playing three cards and gambling. The police, along with the Special Operations Team, had raided the farmhouse located at Manchirevula, Narsingi, and arrested 30 people, including a former MLA for gambling.

A case under the Telangana Gaming Act was registered. The court granted bail to main suspect Gutta Suman Kumar, while others were released earlier. The police had seized Rs 6.77 lakh, 33 mobile phones, three cars and 29 gambling sets. Suman, who was allegedly involved in a few cases in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada, was questioned in custody and released on bail two days ago.