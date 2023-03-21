Actress Nivetha Pethuraj praises Vishwak Sen, compares him to Lokesh Kanagaraj

The upcoming release of "Das Ka Dhamki," starring Nivetha Pethuraj and Vishwak Sen, has been generating buzz with the unique promotional tactics employed by the unit. The duo has been busy with promotions, including serving food in restaurants while dressed as waiters and selling tickets at the multiplex.

During one of the promotions, Nivetha Pethuraj spoke highly of Vishwak Sen, who is not only the lead actor but also the director of the film. She compared him to Lokesh Kanagaraj, a renowned director in the Tamil film industry, and praised his creativity and vision. Nivetha even suggested that Vishwak should focus more on directing, given his skills and potential to helm blockbuster movies with mass heroes like Balakrishna and NTR.

Trade circles are anticipating a strong opening for "Das Ka Dhamki" at the box office, thanks to the holiday advantage. Alongside Nivetha and Vishwak, the film features Rao Ramesh, Akshara Gowda, and Tharun Bhascker in pivotal roles.