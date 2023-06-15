‘Adipurush’ advance bookings are incredible in Nizam region

Live
PAN Indian biggie ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is up for a grand release in theatres this Friday. Om Raut directed this mythological drama which is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. The advance bookings have been incredible, to say the least, in the Nizam region. Especially in Hyderabad city, the shows are getting sold out within minutes of the commencement of the bookings. Not just the Telugu version but the Hindi version is also getting a good response in Hyderabad.
The bookings in North India are phenomenal too. The star power of Prabhas has come into display, and the result is visible in the sensational advance bookings. The movie will additionally benefit from the ticket hikes and early morning shows in Telangana. Saif Ali Khan played the nemesis of Prabhas.