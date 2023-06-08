‘Adipurush’ gets censored; film’s run-time will amaze you

Rebel star Prabhas' starrer “Adipurush” will be hitting the theatres on June 16, 2023. It’s just eleven days left for the film to open in theatres.

The film finishes its censor formalities and is censored with clean ‘U’ certificate.

Directed by Om Raut, Kriti Sanon and Saif are playing supporting roles in the film. The film has runtime of around 3 hours making it the longest film since the release of Rajamouli magnum opus ‘RRR’





