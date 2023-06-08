Live
- Delhi High Court stays Centre's suspension of registration certificates, quota assigned to HGOs
- Fahadh Faasil’s next flick teaser creates curiosity
- Zomato and Blinkit to get AI tools to improve services
- TiHAN-IIT Hyderabad and NATRAX collaborate in the areas of Autonomous Drive Testing Facilities
- Shakti Smart Cards: Where to Obtain Them for Free Bus Travel for Women in Karnataka – Conditions Apply
- Karunanidhi's 'Pen Monument' to be inaugurated on Aug 7: Stalin
- Kesineni Nani makes sensational comments, says will get offers in party if we do good
- Vijay’s blockbuster heroine to pair up again in ‘Thalapathy 68!!!’
- TSLPRB to conduct certificate verification for SI, constable candidates from June 14
- Automobile emission increases air pollution: IITR study
‘Adipurush’ gets censored; film’s run-time will amaze you
Highlights
Rebel star Prabhas' starrer “Adipurush” will be hitting the theatres on June 16, 2023. It’s just eleven days left for the film to open in theatres.
The film finishes its censor formalities and is censored with clean ‘U’ certificate.
Directed by Om Raut, Kriti Sanon and Saif are playing supporting roles in the film. The film has runtime of around 3 hours making it the longest film since the release of Rajamouli magnum opus ‘RRR’
