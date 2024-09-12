Live
Just In
Aditya Om to shine in nature-conservation role in ‘Bandhi’
Aditya Om, known for his unique and thought-provoking films, is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming movie Bandhi. Directed by debutant Tirumala Raghu and produced by Venkateswara Rao Daggu and Tirumala Raghu under the Galli Cinema banner, the film promises a fresh concept focusing on environmental preservation. The teaser, recently launched, highlights Aditya Om in the lead role of Aditya Varma, a legal advisor caught between supporting corporate interests and protecting nature.
At the teaser launch event, Director Raghu expressed his gratitude to Aditya, saying, "This is my debut film, and Aditya's support was crucial. The movie revolves around how a legal advisor, who once backed corporations exploiting nature, navigates the challenges when left in a forest. The story resonates with the heightened awareness of environmental issues post-pandemic."
Bandhi is generating buzz not only for its storyline but also for Aditya's performance, as he performed his own stunts without a body double. The film is currently in post-production, and discussions are underway for its distribution in the US, as revealed by VFX Head Jacob. With a universal theme of nature conservation, Bandhi aims to connect with audiences worldwide.