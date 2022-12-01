Adivi Sesh Request Not To Reveal Any Thrilling Elements Of HIT 2 In The Recent Promo

Tollywood's young and talented actor Adivi Sesh is now all ready to hit the big screens with his upcoming movie HIT 2. Being the sequel of the blockbuster HIT movie, there are many expectations on it and the murder mystery holds loads and loads of thrilling elements which make the audience sit at the edge of the seats. As the movie is all set to release tomorrow, Sesh dropped a promo on social media and requested the netizens not to reveal the twists of the movie and asked them not to drop any assumptions on their pages. Well, the makers dropped a small promotional poster in the morning stating that the killer in the movie will be unveiled in the evening. But with this promo, Sesh requested his followers and the netizens not to spoil the excitement ahead of the release.

Well, with this post, Sesh announced that the killer of this movie will be unveiled. He wrote, "The much awaited question will be answered. Revealing the Killer of #HIT2 today at 6.03 PM Any guesses? Book your tickets now! - https://bookmy.show/Hit-TSC #HIT2 #HIT2onDec2".

But with this video, he requested the netizens not to reveal the suspense elements of the movie.

Well, to up the promotional game of the movie, Nani and Sesh had a small funny interrogation session with anchor Suma…

Along with sharing the video, the makers also wrote, "The ever energetic @ItsSumaKanakala interrogates @NameisNani and @AdiviSesh in her style. Suma's HIT Full Interrogation out now! - https://youtu.be/-NQgUtDImpU #HIT2 #HIT2onDec2 @KolanuSailesh @tprashantii @saregamasouth".

Going with the funny interview, Suma is seen as the cop and she starts her investigation on a hen murder as hen's brain will be missing. It is all hilarious as she conducts lie detector test on Nani and Sesh and also asks them silly questions.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it first showcases KD stating to the media that criminals are dumb and it takes just a few minutes to solve the case. But his dialogue is proved wrong when they start chasing down Sanjana's murderer. He then meets Sanjana's father who emotionally breaks down and he also investigates her roommate and picks some clues. Finally, he also questions Sanjana's boss but there is some link missing in joining the dots. But when the forensic department drops the clues, Sesh is just shocked as they reveal that she is not molested and the clue to find the culprit is that he has a double tooth. But the twist in the tale is revealed when the clues team say that the body that they found has only Sanjana's head and all the other parts belong to some other girls. So, it is revealed that the murderer is a serial killer. But KD aka Sesh experiences some weird sequences while investigating the case and he will also be not getting any support from his higher official Rao Ramesh. So, we need to wait and watch to know how will KD chase down the mystery and catch the culprit!

Casting Details of this movie:

• Adivi Sesh as Krishna Dev 'KD'

• Meenakshi Chaudhary

• Bhanu Chander as K. Vishwanath

• Rao Ramesh

• Posani Krishna Murali

• Tanikella Bharani

• Maganti Srinath as Abhilash

• Komalee Prasad

HIT 2 is the second part of the blockbuster movie 'HIT (Homicide Investigation Team)' which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. The sequel movie is helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner.

The movie will be released tomorrow i.e on 2nd December, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!