Adivi Sesh Shares A Glimpse From ‘Major’ Movie On The Occasion Of Major Unnikrishnan’s Birth Anniversary

Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh has dropped a small glimpse from his upcoming movie 'Major'. Being a biopic, Sesh is stepping into the shoes of NSG Commando Sandeep and will show how he rescued hostages from the clutches of terrorists in the Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attack. He lost his life while trying to save the citizens and fought with the terrorists until his last breath.

In this small video, Sesh is seen stuck in the building which is set off on fire… He even doesn't respond to his colleague who keeps on asking him "Major Sandeep are you there?" through a walkie-talkie. On the occasion of Major Sandeep's birth anniversary, he also jotted down, "On the Birthday of #SandeepUnnikrishnan

We REMEMBER.

Here is the

#MajorGlimpse









Unveiling #MajorTeaserOnMarch28th".

The teaser of this most awaited movie will be out on 28th March, 2021…

Even the producer of this movie Mahesh Babu also reminisced Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and dropped a heartfelt post on his Twitter page.

Along with sharing the short glimpse, he also wrote, "Remembering our nation's unsung hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on his birth anniversary.

Here's a glimpse from #MajorTheFilm





#MajorTeaserOnMarch28th

#MajorGlimpse".

Major movie is being directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Prince Mahesh Babu under GMB Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Productions banners.

This flick will be made in both Telugu and Hindi languages. Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar will be seen as the lead ladies of this flick. Even Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj and Revathi will be seen in other prominent roles in this movie. Earlier Sesh spoke to the media and doled out about the movie, "When we were attending the 10-year memorial event of 26/11 in Mumbai in 2018, I saw a banner that was dedicated to Major Unnikrishnan, which we have replicated in the film, too. It struck me then that the character we were developing on paper was real. The incident was real, and so was the ultimate sacrifice. These things make you more vigilant towards a bigger responsibility to not only play the part correctly, but to also not lose focus of what you set out to do. The 26/11 incident forms a highlight of the narrative, but the idea is to show the world the kind of person he was as a son, a friend, a colleague and a soldier."

Major movie will hit the big screens on 2nd July, 2021.