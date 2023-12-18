Live
Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’ visuals displayed at Times Square on his b’day
Actor Adivi Sesh is in the best phase of his life. His previous films made huge buzz at box-office. Now, the actor is busy with the shoot of his upcoming movie ‘G2’. Recently, the ‘Major’ actor celebrated his birthday. The fans of the actor took the love for their star to new heights as the actor’s audio-visual asset lit up Times Square in New York.
To celebrate their idol’s birthday, Sesh’s fans took to New York’s Times Square to have him featured on a billboard. Sesh is one of the few Telugu actors to be featured on a billboard in the iconic Times Square.
Talking about the same, the actor said, “This is such a beautiful gesture from my fans in New York for my birthday. The clip is airing today and tomorrow on the billboard in Times Square. I was very deeply touched.”
On the work front, the actor is shooting for his next project with Shruti Haasan, while he shoots for ‘Goodachari 2’.