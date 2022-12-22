Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 Hindi version Release Date Fixed

Adivi Sesh, a young and talented actor of Tollywood, achieved a huge hit once more with Sailesh Kolanu's intriguing criminal investigation thriller HIT: The 2nd Case. The film starred Meenakshi Chaudhary, premiered on December 2, 2022, and became yet another blockbuster hit in Tollywood this year.

Sesh stated during the Hit 2 film's promotion that there are plans to release the film in Hindi as well. The blockbuster film will be released in the North belt on December 30, 2022, to captivate spectators. Grand Master and B4U Motion Pictures will release Hindi versions of the film. The promotions for this film will start very soon.

In HIT 2, Komalee Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Adarsh Balakrishna, Suhas, and other actors played pivotal roles. Actor Nani presents the film under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Prashanti Tipirneni produces it. MM Sreelekha composed the music for the movie.