Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 OTT Release Date Gets Locked

Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh bagged another blockbuster with HIT 2. Being the sequel of a blockbuster HIT movie and essaying a cop role, he got much-needed attention and the storyline also made him steal the show. Well, all his fans and OTT audience are eagerly waiting for the digital release of this movie. A couple of days back the movie streamed on Amazon Prime with a rent-based scheme and now, the movie will hit the OTT platform tomorrow without any such advance payment methods.



Sesh shared the great news with all his fans through Instagram and even Amazon Prime also confirmed this news by sharing the poster of HIT 2 movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "in the mood for some thrilling investigation! #HIT2onPrime, Jan 6".

Speaking about the film, writer and director Sailesh Kolanu, said, "Good thriller films are not only about the crime, but also the intrigue it can create along with the heart-stopping moments that keep audience glued to their screens, no matter what. Following the success of The First Case, we endeavoured to further build on the HIT franchise by getting the audience embroiled in a realistic yet nerve-wracking crime story. As challenging as it may have been, writing and directing, The Second Case has been an extremely rewarding experience, and Sesh has done complete justice to his role, and the story that we envisioned. We are excited for the film to premiere on Prime Video as it will reach a wider audience across 240 countries, and territories."

Adivi Sesh, also spoke on this occasion and said, "Playing a cop is never easy. The intensity, seriousness, and emotional trajectory following the arc of the storyline required more preparation than the physical aspects, mannerisms, and body language of the character. Uniquely made, this film is unlike most thrillers, that will have the audience vested in the characters, and storyline, hoping that the HIT team catches the psychotic serial killer before it gets too late. After a great run at the box-office, I am elated that a global audience will be able to stream the film now on Prime Video."

HIT 2 is the second part of the blockbuster movie 'HIT (Homicide Investigation Team)'. The sequel movie is helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. The movie was released on 2nd December, 2022 in theatres worldwide!