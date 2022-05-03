Adivi Sesh's Major Trailer Release Date Announcement Will Be Made Tomorrow

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh is all busy with a couple of interesting movies. His next movie, Major which is the biopic of Major Unnikrishnan is all set to release next month thus the makers are all set to release the trailer soon. Well, to up the excitement, the makers of this movie are all set to make an amazing announcement regarding the trailer tomorrow.

Adivi Sesh also released a new poster on his Twitter page and shared this exciting news to all his fans… Take a look!

Showing early version of the trailer to a select few today in Mumbai. :) Loving their ❤️🔥Reactions :) Trailer Announcement Tomorrow. #MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/jfkG6ELCm7 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) May 3, 2022

Sesh also wrote, "Showing early version of the trailer to a select few today in Mumbai. Loving their Reactions Trailer Announcement Tomorrow. #MajorTheFilm".

The trailer announcement will be made tomorrow @ 10:08 AM. Adivi Sesh looked terrific in this poster in an action scene!

Speaking about the Major movie, it is the biopic of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. This movie showcases the important phase of his life and makes us know how hard he fought with the terrorists and saved the lives of innocent people. Adivi Sesh stepped into the shoes of this great Commando and will showcase the real life events of the real hero.

The Major movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and has Saiee Manjrekar and Shobita Dhulipalla as the lead actress. It also has Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in other important roles. This film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies.

This movie will be released on 3rd June, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!