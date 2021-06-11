After Bhumika, this heroine denies BIGG BOSS rumours

Payal Rajput is the latest actress to join the list of celebrities denying the rumors about being a part of Bigg Boss show. Earlier, it is Bhumika Chawla who gave clarity that she is not taking part in the Bigg Boss TV show. Now, Payal Rajput has taken to her Twitter profile to confirm that she is not going to be a part of the show.

"It's fake news. It is a humble request. Please don't drag such rumours," wrote Payal Rajput on her social media platform.

A few days back, she also denied not being a part of Nagarjuna's Bangarraju. The actress is working on a couple of interesting projects currently.

Payal Rajput has made a comeback to Punjabi film industry this year and she is working on an exciting film. On the other hand, the organizers of Bigg Boss are planning to begin the show next month.