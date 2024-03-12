After ‘Devara,’ Shine Tom Chacko bags another biggie

The much-anticipated pan-Indian movie, "Devara: Part 1," directed by the renowned Koratala Siva, has captured the audience's attention with its stellar cast, featuring Jr NTR as the male lead and Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Adding to the excitement, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, acclaimed for his debut in Nani's "Dasara," plays a pivotal role in this action-packed extravaganza.





What's intriguing is Shine Tom Chacko's dual presence in two highly anticipated projects involving Nandamuri actors. Apart from his role in "Devara: Part 1," he has been confirmed for a crucial part in Balakrishna's 109th film (NBK 109), directed by Bobby Kolli. Although an official announcement is pending, the actor's involvement in both films has heightened curiosity among fans.





Balakrishna's 109th film boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Chandini Chowdary, and more in significant roles. Produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinema, the film is set to feature Thaman's musical brilliance.



As Shine Tom Chacko becomes an integral part of these high-profile projects, the anticipation for both "Devara: Part 1" and Balakrishna's 109th film continues to build. Stay tuned for more updates on these cinematic extravaganzas.