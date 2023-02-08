After Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Purchases Luxurious Apartment in Mumbai for this Enormous Amount?
Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for her roles in movies like "Yashoda" and "Shaakuntalam," has reportedly bought a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. The acquisition follows that of South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who also recently bought property in the city.
Samantha recently posted a photo of a sunset view on her Instagram, which was captured from what seems to be a high-rise building in Mumbai, leading to speculation that she has purchased a new home in the city. According to reports, the apartment is a three-bedroom luxurious flat with a breathtaking view of the sea and is worth an estimated 15 crores rupees.
This purchase highlights Samantha's success and her continued rise in the entertainment industry.