After Romance, young hero picks a Thriller

Young hero Vishwak Sen who became a hero with 'Falaknuma Das' movie joined hands with a newcomer Sailesh Kolanu and is going to test his luck with...

Young hero Vishwak Sen who became a hero with 'Falaknuma Das' movie joined hands with a newcomer Sailesh Kolanu and is going to test his luck with 'Hit' movie.

The movie is the second production venture of Wall Poster Cinema banner of 'Awe' fame. Natural Star Nani is presenting the film. Ruhani Sharma of 'Chi La Sow' fame is romancing Vishwak Sen in the movie. Yesterday, the makers have released the first glimpse of the movie.

The 1 minute 5 seconds video has some visuals from the film which showcased that the movie is going to be a good suspense thriller and is also going to have an action and revenge touch. The small video sure has created a good impression on the film.

Vivek Sagar's catchy tunes in the first glimpse are also impressive and highlighted the visuals. The video also revealed that the movie will hit the theatres on February 28th, 2020.


