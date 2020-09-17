After Vakeel Saab, Pawan to play Koshi Kurien?

Pawan Kalyan launched three movies as his comeback in Tollywood. One of them is Vakeel Saab which is in the final stages of the shoot. The makers are planning to resume the shoot soon. Right after that, Pawan has three projects in front of him. One with Harish Shankar and one with Krish and the third one with Surender Reddy.

But the buzz states that Pawan wants to take up Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake first. Before going to do other films, he wants to wrap up this film which requires less number of days for the shoot. Koshi Kurien is the role that Pawan is looking at playing while the other lead role might feature Vijay Setupathi.

Trivikram Srinivas is monitoring the changes in the script. More details on the film will be out soon.